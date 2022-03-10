6 classic varieties, a fine selection of water & snack crackers for cheese. Assorted crackers created by master bakers. The gold standard and traditional water cracker, round wheat cracker, cracked pepper water cracker, croissant cracker stoned wheat cracker and multigrain cracker. Wellington water & snack crackers for cheese are created by master bakers with a tradition of excellence dating back to the 1800s. Treat your friends and family to these tantalizing wellington cracker creations...suitable for any occasion! Made from the finest non-gmo ingredients and baked to our gold standard, these crackers are the ultimate compliment to your fine cheeses, hors d'oeuvres, pates, and spreads.