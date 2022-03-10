Wellington Crackers & Biscuits
Product Details
6 classic varieties, a fine selection of water & snack crackers for cheese. Assorted crackers created by master bakers. The gold standard and traditional water cracker, round wheat cracker, cracked pepper water cracker, croissant cracker stoned wheat cracker and multigrain cracker. Wellington water & snack crackers for cheese are created by master bakers with a tradition of excellence dating back to the 1800s. Treat your friends and family to these tantalizing wellington cracker creations...suitable for any occasion! Made from the finest non-gmo ingredients and baked to our gold standard, these crackers are the ultimate compliment to your fine cheeses, hors d'oeuvres, pates, and spreads.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Canola Oil and/or Sunflower Oil , Graham Flour , Whole Wheat Flour , Cracked Wheat , Sugar , Wheat Germ , Rolled Oats , Salt , Malt Extract , Ammonium Bicarbonate , Grains ( Cracked Wheat , Cracked Rye , Cracked Triticale , Barley Grits , Yellow Corn Meal , Millet Meal , Flax Seeds and Soya Grits ) , Wheat Flakes , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Sodium Bicarbonate , Sesame Seeds , Natural Flavor ( Yeast , Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein ) , Black Pepper , Monocalcium Phosphate , Natural Flavor ( Sunflower Oil , Natural Flavor ) , Yeast , Enzymes , Sodium Metabisulphite , Ascorbic Acid and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
