Wellington Toasted Sesame Water Crackers
Wellington Water Crackers are created by master bakers with a tradition of excellence dating back to the 1800s. This time-honored recipe is produced from a special blend of wheat and baked to meet our gold standard. Made from the finest non-gmo ingredients, these crackers are the ultimate compliment to your fine cheeses, hors d'oeuvres, paste, and spreads.
Enriched Wheat Flour , Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Sesame Seeds , Salt , Sugar .
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
