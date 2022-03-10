Wellington Toasted Sesame Water Crackers Perspective: front
Wellington Toasted Sesame Water Crackers Perspective: right
Wellington Toasted Sesame Water Crackers

4.4 ozUPC: 0071706713301
Product Details

Wellington Water Crackers are created by master bakers with a tradition of excellence dating back to the 1800s. This time-honored recipe is produced from a special blend of wheat and baked to meet our gold standard. Made from the finest non-gmo ingredients, these crackers are the ultimate compliment to your fine cheeses, hors d'oeuvres, paste, and spreads.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour , Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Sesame Seeds , Salt , Sugar .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible