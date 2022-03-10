Wellington Traditional Water Crackers Perspective: front
Wellington Traditional Water Crackers Perspective: right
Wellington Traditional Water Crackers

4.4 ozUPC: 0071706713300
Product Details

Treat your friends and family to these tantalizing Wellington Water Cracker creations...suitable for any occasion! It’s as simple as creamy brie topped with raspberry jam and chopped pecans. Or a zesty blend of garlic cheese spread, fresh herbs, and lemon zest. Savor the possibilities! The golden standard Wellington Water Crackers are created by master bakers with a tradition of excellence dating back to the 1800s. This time-honored recipe is produced from a special blend of wheat and baked to meet our gold standard. Made from the finest non-gmo ingredients, these crackers are the ultimate compliment to your fine cheeses, hors d'oeuvres, pates, and spreads.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4crackers (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
