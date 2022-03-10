Wellington Traditional Water Crackers
Product Details
Treat your friends and family to these tantalizing Wellington Water Cracker creations...suitable for any occasion! It’s as simple as creamy brie topped with raspberry jam and chopped pecans. Or a zesty blend of garlic cheese spread, fresh herbs, and lemon zest. Savor the possibilities! The golden standard Wellington Water Crackers are created by master bakers with a tradition of excellence dating back to the 1800s. This time-honored recipe is produced from a special blend of wheat and baked to meet our gold standard. Made from the finest non-gmo ingredients, these crackers are the ultimate compliment to your fine cheeses, hors d'oeuvres, pates, and spreads.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
