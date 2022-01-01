Wellness Lamb & Beef Stew Natural Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Wellness Lamb & Beef Stew Natural Wet Dog Food Perspective: back
Wellness Lamb & Beef Stew Natural Wet Dog Food

12.5 ozUPC: 0007634401755
These deliciously chunky, slow-cooked classics use whole food ingredients that provide exceptional nutrition and extraordinary flavor. Our recipes look, taste and smell so good because they're naturally that way. It's an everyday entree that is a delicious and nutritious way to make more out of mealtime.

  • A Natural, Homestyle Stew with Tender Cuts in Savory Gravy
  • Natural Food for Dogs with Added Vitamins & Minerals
  • Thick & Chunky