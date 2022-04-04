Morning Fog Chardonnay draws its name from the Pacific Ocean coastal fog that blankets our vineyards in the early mornings and evenings. Open a bottle of Morning Fog Chardonnay to experience the beautiful notes of graham cracker, apple and toasty oak. This is the perfect Chardonnay to pair with seafood, pasta primavera or grilled vegetables.

One 750 milliliter bottle of Wente Vineyards Morning Fog Chardonnay

Morning Fog Chardonnay is rated ninety two points by Tasting Panel Magazine

A lush, light citrus versatile Chardonnay from the Central Coast of California

Pair this balanced Chardonnay with a wide variety of foods, including poultry, seafood, salad

Certified Sustainable Vineyard and Winery. Family-owned