Experience a legacy wine from the vineyards of California’s first family of Chardonnay. Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay is a beloved white wine sourced from a single vineyard in one of the best winegrowing regions in California. Open a bottle of Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay and enjoy toasty oak aromatics, complemented by baked apple and ripe white citrus fruit. A certified sustainable vineyard and winery.

One 750 milliliter bottle of Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay

Single vineyard wine sourced exclusively from Arroyo Seco, Monterey in California

Highly acclaimed Chardonnay by top wine publications and competitions

Notes of toasty oak completed by baked apple and white nectarine

Pairs well with seafood, casseroles and grilled vegetables