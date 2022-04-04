Hover to Zoom
Wente Vineyards Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008963624010
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Experience a legacy wine from the vineyards of California’s first family of Chardonnay. Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay is a beloved white wine sourced from a single vineyard in one of the best winegrowing regions in California. Open a bottle of Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay and enjoy toasty oak aromatics, complemented by baked apple and ripe white citrus fruit. A certified sustainable vineyard and winery.
- One 750 milliliter bottle of Riva Ranch Vineyard Chardonnay
- Single vineyard wine sourced exclusively from Arroyo Seco, Monterey in California
- Highly acclaimed Chardonnay by top wine publications and competitions
- Notes of toasty oak completed by baked apple and white nectarine
- Pairs well with seafood, casseroles and grilled vegetables