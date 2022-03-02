Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Wesson® Pure Canola Oil
48 fl ozUPC: 0002700069086
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
This 100% pure versatile cooking oil can be used for deep frying, salad dressings, sauces, sautéing, pan frying, and baking. Light, delicate flavor and nutritional value make it an excellent base for marinades and vinaigrettes.
- Highly versatile cooking oil for grilling, baking, frying and more
- Non-hydrogenated
- 0 grams of trans fat
- Cholesterol free
- Taste the food, not the oil
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (15 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Canola Oil
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More