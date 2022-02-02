Hover to Zoom
Wesson® Pure Vegetable Oil
1 galUPC: 0002700061232
Product Details
This 100% pure soybean cooking oil is versatile and can be used for deep frying, salad dressings, sauces, sautéing, pan frying, and baking.
- Non-hydrogenated
- No cholesterol or trans fat
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat8g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
