Westbrae Natural® Organic Black Beans
15 ozUPC: 0007487316321
Westbrae Natural Beans provide a foundation for nutritious meals centered around vegetables, whole grains and beans. As an integral part of the vegetarian diet pyramid, delicious, versatile beans help you make the transition toward a vegetarian lifestyle. Black Beans are: A good source of fiber. A cholesterol & fat free food. Low in sodium.
- Good Source Of Fiber
- Fat Free Food
- Vegetarian
- Organic
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (130 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium490mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Black Beans, Water
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
