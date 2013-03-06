Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Westbrae Natural® Organic Garbanzo Beans
25 ozUPC: 0007487325320
Purchase Options
Product Details
Westbrae Natural® Organic Garbanzo Beans provide a foundation for nutritious, tasty meals centered around vegetables, whole grains and beans, and are an integral part of the Vegetarian Diet Pyramid.
- Low Sodium
- USDA Organic
- Non-BPA Lining
- Non-GMO Verified
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar4g
Protein6g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Garbanzo Beans , Water . Not A Sodium Free Food .
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More