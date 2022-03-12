Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Westbrae Natural® Organic Great Northern Beans
15 ozUPC: 0007487316322
Purchase Options
Product Details
Organic Great Northern Beans are large and white, and aregreat for making stews and dips. The beauty of Great Northern Beans is that you can season them for a big taste or keep them toned down as a gentle accompaniment.
- Cholesterol and fat free food
- Good source of iron
- Low in sodium
- High in fiber
- Fat free food
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (130 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.21%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Great Northern Beans, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More