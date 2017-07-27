Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (130 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 5mg 0.22%

Total Carbohydrate 20g 7.27% Dietary Fiber 8g 28.57% Sugar 1g

Protein 7g

Calcium 30mg 2%

Iron 2.2mg 10%