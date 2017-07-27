Hover to Zoom
Westbrae Natural® Organic Kidney Beans
15 ozUPC: 0007487316323
Westbrae Natural® Organic Kidney Beans provide a foundation for nutritious meals centered around vegetables, whole grains and beans. As an integral part of the Vegetarian Diet Pyramid, delicious, versatile beans help you make the transition toward a vegetarian lifestyle.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (130 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber8g28.57%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2.2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Kidney Beans, Water
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.