Westbrae Natural Organic Pinto Beans Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Westbrae Natural Organic Pinto Beans Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Westbrae Natural Organic Pinto Beans Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Westbrae Natural Organic Pinto Beans Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Westbrae Natural Organic Pinto Beans

25 ozUPC: 0007487325324
Purchase Options

Product Details

Organic Pinto Beans are a must when preparing Mexican dishes such as burritos and enchiladas. They cook up to a creamy texture, enlivened by spices such as chili, cumin and garlic.

  • High in Fiber
  • Fat Free Food
  • Vegetarian
  • Organic
  • Low in Sodium
  • Good Source of Iron
  • No Cholesterol

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Organic Pinto Beans and Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More