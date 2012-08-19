Nutrition Facts

5.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 140mg 6%

Total Carbohydrate 19g 6% Dietary Fiber 7g 28% Sugar 2g

Protein 6g