Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Westbrae Natural Organic Pinto Beans
25 ozUPC: 0007487325324
Purchase Options
Product Details
Organic Pinto Beans are a must when preparing Mexican dishes such as burritos and enchiladas. They cook up to a creamy texture, enlivened by spices such as chili, cumin and garlic.
- High in Fiber
- Fat Free Food
- Vegetarian
- Organic
- Low in Sodium
- Good Source of Iron
- No Cholesterol
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Organic Pinto Beans and Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More