Relax on your porch with a glass of sweet tea to watch the birds perch in this country style polyresin horse head birdhouse by M&F Western Products! This adorable birdhouse features a horse head house constructed of polyresin that looks like pieces of wood. This birdhouse is tones of brown to give the birds a feel of living in an actual tree, topped off with a rope hanger. The length of this birdhouse is measured by the overall length of the hanger to the bottom of the house. This birdhouse is 15" inches long overall.

