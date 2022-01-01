Hover to Zoom
Western Moments Wooden Horse Head Bird House, Brown Tones - 9 x 15 in.
1UPC: 0070134059300
Product Details
Relax on your porch with a glass of sweet tea to watch the birds perch in this country style polyresin horse head birdhouse by M&F Western Products! This adorable birdhouse features a horse head house constructed of polyresin that looks like pieces of wood. This birdhouse is tones of brown to give the birds a feel of living in an actual tree, topped off with a rope hanger. The length of this birdhouse is measured by the overall length of the hanger to the bottom of the house. This birdhouse is 15" inches long overall.Features. Western Moments Home Decor. Rustic Polyresin Birdhouse. Horse Head Shape House. Wood Shaped Pieces of Polyresin. Side Entry. Rope Hanger. Wooden Horse Head Bird HouseSpecifications. Color: Brown Tones. Size: 9 x 15 in.