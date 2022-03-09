Hover to Zoom
WestSoy Organic Original Soy Milk
32 fl ozUPC: 0007487396025
Product Details
Delicious and nutritious-a diet containing 25g of soy protein per day, that is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of Westsoy® Organic Soymilk provides 7g of soy protein.
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- American Heart Association Certified
- A cholesterol free food
- Lactose, Dairy and Gluten Free
- Vegan
- USDA Organic
- 7g of Protein
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein8g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.4mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Soymilk (Water, Organic Soybeans), Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
