Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 4.5g 5.77% Saturated Fat 0.5g 2.5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 2.5g Monounsaturated Fat 1g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 140mg 6.09%

Total Carbohydrate 15g 5.45% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 11g

Protein 8g

Calcium 30mg 2%

Iron 1.4mg 8%