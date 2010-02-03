The Westsoy® brand is passionate about soymilk and has a total belief in its delicious heart-healthy goodness. Westsoy® Soymilk is certified by the American Heart Association. Smooth and creamy Westsoy® Organic Unsweetened Soymilk is made from organic whole soybeans and is a good source of protein, containing 9g of soy protein. It's deliciously satisfying by the glass, over cereal, in smoothies and in your favorite recipes.

