WESTSOY Organic Unsweetened Plain Soy Milk
32 fl ozUPC: 0007487396015
The Westsoy® brand is passionate about soymilk and has a total belief in its delicious heart-healthy goodness. Westsoy® Soymilk is certified by the American Heart Association. Smooth and creamy Westsoy® Organic Unsweetened Soymilk is made from organic whole soybeans and is a good source of protein, containing 9g of soy protein. It's deliciously satisfying by the glass, over cereal, in smoothies and in your favorite recipes.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein9g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium410mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Soybeans
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
