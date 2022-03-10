Hover to Zoom
WestSoy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Milk
32 fl ozUPC: 0007487397083
Product Details
- USDA Organic
- American Heart Association Certified
- Non-GMO verified
- Made with organic whole soybeans
- No added sweeteners
- Good source of protein- 9g soy protein per serving
- A low saturated fat food (contains 4.5g total fat per serving)
- A cholesterol free food
- Lactose and dairy free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher and Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein9g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium400mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Soymilk (Water, Organic Soybeans), Natural Vanilla Flavor With Other Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
