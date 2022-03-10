Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 3g Monounsaturated Fat 1g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 35mg 1.52%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.45% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 3g

Protein 9g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 1.6mg 8%

Potassium 400mg 8%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%