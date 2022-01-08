Wet Ones Plus Alcohol Hand Sanitizing Wipes are formulated with 70% ethyl alcohol (to meet CDC and FDA recommendations), Aloe and Vitamin E.Canisters feature a click-top that helps retain moisture between uses so they are perfect to keep at home, school and work and are TSA approved for travel. Take Wet Ones Plus Alcohol Hand Sanitizing Wipes wherever you go for a powerful and refreshing clean.

Kills 99.99% of germs*while wiping away dirt and messes for a powerful and refreshing clean

No Added Fragrance

Pre-saturated

TSA approved for travel

Ingredients, including ethyl alcohol, are sourced in the USA

*kills 99.99% of many common and harmful bacteria in a 15 second in vitro study