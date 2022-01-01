Sometimes life calls for Big Ones Wipes. Large messes go down easier when Big Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes are on the job. These big boys are extra thick and extra big. They're tough on dirt and kill 99.99% of bacteria on contact. Still, they have a soft side (it's their skin-conditioning Aloe) and the Fresh Scent smells great, too.

Kills 99.9% of bacteria and wipes away grime

Aloe formula that won't dry or irritate your hands like hand sanitizers can

50% larger than Wet Ones wipes for large messes