Tackle everyday messes with a hand wipe that's tough on dirt, gentle on skin and made in the USA*. Pediatrician-tested, Wet Ones Sensitive Skin Hand and Face Wipes are so gentle, they're clinically shown to be safe enough for a baby's skin**. Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, our extra gentle wipes contain cucumber, chamomile and other natural moisturizers that are safe for all skin types. Perfect to keep around the house or on-the-go, our canisters are designed to fit perfectly in car cup holders*** and feature a click-top that helps retain moisture between uses. A unique threading loop makes dispensing easy as 1-2-3! When life gets messy, get Wet Ones clean! (*Made in the USA from global materials) (**When used as directed) (***3 inches or larger)

Canister fits in most car cup holders for cleaning messes on the go

Hypoallergenic, Alcohol and Fragrance-Free

Pediatrician Tested safe enough for babies

Sensitive Skinformula

Kills 99.99% of germs