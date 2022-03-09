Hover to Zoom
Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps
9.5 ozUPC: 0008823141268
Product Details
Parmesan to the people! What happens when we take awar-winning Parmesan (made the old-world way in copper kettles), age it over a year, grate it, and bake it? The rich, nutty, fruity taste of Parmesan Whisps! Sounds simple, but there's magin in those kettles.
- Excellent Source of Calcium
- Lactose free
- Manufactured in a Peanut Free Facility
- Ketogenic Diet Friendly
- 1g Carbs 0g Sugar 13g protein
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeabout 23 crisps
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium350mg15%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein13g27%
Calcium360mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Parmesan cheese. contains milk.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
