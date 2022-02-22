Hover to Zoom
White Dragon Fruit
1 ctUPC: 0000000003040
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Extremely large with pleasantly mild sweet, cream-colored interior. This exotic cactus fruit has a delicately sweet and mildly acidic taste, reminiscent of watermelon, cactus pear and kiwi. Refreshingly light and sweet – dragonfruit’s taste is a cross between kiwi, cactus pear and watermelon.
- Perfect for adding to salads, pastries, beverages, smoothies, sherbets, sorbets, and juices.
- Good source of Vitamin C and B, iron, magnesium, protien and fiber
- Rich in Phytonutrients and antioxidants.
- Benefits: Improve digestion, strengthen immune system and boost energy
- Non-GMO
- Pair with other Tropical fruits in salad
- Ripe Yellow Dragon Fruit will give slightly to gentle pressure.
- To ripen fruit, leave at room temperature for one to two days. Refrigerate ripe fruit in a crisper drawer up to three or four days.
Ingredients
Dragon Fruit
