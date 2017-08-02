Hover to Zoom
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
375 mLUPC: 0008500002869
Whitehaven captures bright citrus flavors of grapefruit and lemongrass in this crisp, refreshing Sauvignon Blanc. Superbly structured and balanced, aromas and flavors of fresh-snipped greens and warm pear nectar blend with notes of tropical fruit. Each glass boasts the long, clean finish of classic Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand. This 375ml bottle equals 2 glasses and has a easy to open screw cap.
- Bright, crisp and refreshing
- Notes of citrus, grapefruit and lemongrass
- From Marlborough, New Zealand
- Easy to open screw cap - No wine opener needed
- Smaller 375ml bottle = 2 glasses