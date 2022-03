Ingredients

MILK CHOCOLATE {SUGAR, WHOLE MILK, COCOA BUTTER, CHOCOLATE, SOY LECITHIN_x000D__x000D_ (EMULSIFIER), VANILLIN (ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR)}, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, CONDENSED MILK, CREAM,_x000D__x000D_ BUTTER, BROWN SUGAR, PEANUTS, INVERT SUGAR, PALM KERNEL OIL, PECANS, CHERRIES {CHERRIES,_x000D__x000D_ CORN SYRUP, HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, WATER, SUGAR, CITRIC ACID, SODIUM BENZOATE AND_x000D__x000D_ POTASSIUM SORBATE (PRESERVATIVES), NATURAL FLAVOR, FD&C RED 40, SULFUR DIOXIDE_x000D__x000D_ (PRESERVES COLOR)}, ALMONDS, DARK CHOCOLATE {SUGAR, CHOCOLATE PROCESSED WITH ALKALI,_x000D__x000D_ COCOA BUTTER, MILK FAT, SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), VANILLIN (ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR)}, COCONUT_x000D__x000D_ WITH SODIUM METABISULFITE (PRESERVES WHITENESS), SALT, COCOA POWDER, STRAWBERRIES,_x000D__x000D_ RAISINS (RAISINS, SUNFLOWER OIL), APRICOTS WI H SULFUR DIOXIDE (PRESERVES COLOR), DRIED EGG_x000D__x000D_ WHITES, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, WALNUTS SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), INVERTASE_x000D__x000D_ (ENZYME), POTASSIUM SORBATE AND SODIUM BENZOATE (PRESERVATIVES), SPICE, MONO AND_x000D__x000D_ DIGLYCERIDES WITH CITRIC ACID (ANTIOXIDANT), CITRIC ACID, SOYBEAN OIL, MIXED TOCOPHEROLS_x000D__x000D_ (ANTIOXIDANT), FD&C COLORS (RED 40, YELLOW 5 & 6, BLUE I & 2), HONEY, TAPIOCA STARCH, SODIUM_x000D__x000D_ HYDROXIDE, CARAMEL COLOR, SORBITOL, MAPLE SUGAR, ORANGE PEEL (ORANGE PEEL, WATER, CITRIC_x000D__x000D_ ACID), CARMINE COLOR, MALTODEXTRIN, RASPBERRIES, WHITE CHOCOLATE {SUGAR, COCOA BUTTER,_x000D__x000D_ WHOLE MILK, SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, SAL l, WHOLE MILK, NONFAT MILK_x000D__x000D_ SOLIDS, LEMON PEEL AND EVAPORATED MILK (MILK, DIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, CARRAGEENAN,_x000D__x000D_ VITAMIN D3)._x000D__x000D_ MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS, TREE NUTS AND WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More