Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Whitmor Grid Pattern Stacking Utility Shelf - White
1 ctUPC: 0003886109376
Purchase Options
Product Details
Increase your storage space with Whitmor's stacking utility shelf. This handy folding white wire shelf is made of a durable white resin-coated metal forming a smooth breathable wire grid for storing almost any item. It can be used anywhere in your home, office, or dorm room where you need to organize and increase shelving space. You can stack multiple shelves to meet your needs. It folds flat when not in use.
- Stacking helper-shelf creates additional storage space throughout the home
- Organize clothing and accessories, pantry products, documents and school work
- Stack multiple units to double, even triple, storage in your kitchen, bathroom, closet, office and more
- No assembly; very easy to use
- Very durable resin-coated metal construction
- Collapses to fold flat for easy storage
- Dimensions: 10.38 inches length x 15.63 inches width x 8 inches height