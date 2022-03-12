Increase your storage space with Whitmor's stacking utility shelf. This handy folding white wire shelf is made of a durable white resin-coated metal forming a smooth breathable wire grid for storing almost any item. It can be used anywhere in your home, office, or dorm room where you need to organize and increase shelving space. You can stack multiple shelves to meet your needs. It folds flat when not in use.

Stacking helper-shelf creates additional storage space throughout the home

Organize clothing and accessories, pantry products, documents and school work

Stack multiple units to double, even triple, storage in your kitchen, bathroom, closet, office and more

No assembly; very easy to use

Very durable resin-coated metal construction

Collapses to fold flat for easy storage

Dimensions: 10.38 inches length x 15.63 inches width x 8 inches height