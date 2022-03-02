Hover to Zoom
Whitmor Grid Stacking Shelf - White
1 ctUPC: 0003886109059
Purchase Options
Product Details
Whitmor's Medium Stacking Shelf is perfect for cabinets, cupboards and table tops, adding another layer wherever storage is lacking. Stack as needed to provide the perfect customized shelf solution. Easy to clean, just wipe with a damp cloth and towel dry.
- Midsize helper-shelf creates additional storage space throughout the home
- Collapses to fold flat for easy storage
- Stack multiple units to double, even triple, storage in your kitchen, bathroom, closet, office and more
- No assembly; very easy to use
- Very durable coated metal construction
- Organize fashion accessories, dorm room essentials, and school supplies
Dimensions: 7 inches length x 18 inches width x 7 inches height