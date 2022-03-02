Whitmor's Medium Stacking Shelf is perfect for cabinets, cupboards and table tops, adding another layer wherever storage is lacking. Stack as needed to provide the perfect customized shelf solution. Easy to clean, just wipe with a damp cloth and towel dry.

Midsize helper-shelf creates additional storage space throughout the home

Collapses to fold flat for easy storage

Stack multiple units to double, even triple, storage in your kitchen, bathroom, closet, office and more

No assembly; very easy to use

Very durable coated metal construction

Organize fashion accessories, dorm room essentials, and school supplies

Dimensions: 7 inches length x 18 inches width x 7 inches height