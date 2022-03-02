Whitmor's Large Stacking Shelf adds to any medium standing space. This item is perfect for cabinets, cupboards and table tops, adding another layer wherever needed. Stack as needed to provide the perfect customized shelf solution.

Large stacking helper-shelf creates additional storage space throughout the home

Organize clothing and accessories, dinner plates and cups, school supplies and toys

Stack multiple units to double, even triple, storage in your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, closet, office and more

No assembly; very easy to use

Durable white resin-coated metal construction

Fits great under hanging clothes to store shoes and purses. Place this long shelf on closet shelves to organize folded garments and hats

Dimensions: 16 inches length x 23.63 inches width x 12 inches height