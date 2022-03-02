Hover to Zoom
Whitmor Large Stacking Shelf - White
1 ctUPC: 0003886109101
Whitmor's Large Stacking Shelf adds to any medium standing space. This item is perfect for cabinets, cupboards and table tops, adding another layer wherever needed. Stack as needed to provide the perfect customized shelf solution.
- Large stacking helper-shelf creates additional storage space throughout the home
- Organize clothing and accessories, dinner plates and cups, school supplies and toys
- Stack multiple units to double, even triple, storage in your kitchen, pantry, bathroom, closet, office and more
- No assembly; very easy to use
- Durable white resin-coated metal construction
- Fits great under hanging clothes to store shoes and purses. Place this long shelf on closet shelves to organize folded garments and hats
Dimensions: 16 inches length x 23.63 inches width x 12 inches height