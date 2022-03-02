Hover to Zoom
Whitmor Open Shoe Rack - Clear
1 ctUPC: 0003886103184
Save space and enjoy easy access to essential items with this Hanging Closet Shelf from Whitmor. Perfect for hanging in a bedroom or linen closet, the fabric shelf features separate open-front cubby holes for placing clothing, undergarments, sheets, towels, and more. Great for small spaces with limited shelf storage. Hangs easily from sturdy metal hooks on a standard closet rod.
- Frees up floor space by hanging on a standard closet rod
- Large capacity with 10 easy-access shelves for quick visibility and storage
- Offers storage & protection from dust & damage
- Easy assembly; installs easily with metal hooks that hang from the closet rod or garment rack
- Made to last, crystal clear vinyl and reinforced seams for additional strength and support
- Metal hanging hooks included
- Dimensions: 11.5 inches length x 5.5 inches width x 51 inches height