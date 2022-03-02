Whitmor Over-The-Door Hanging Shoe Rack - Gunmetal Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Whitmor Over-The-Door Hanging Shoe Rack - Gunmetal Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Whitmor Over-The-Door Hanging Shoe Rack - Gunmetal

1 ctUPC: 0003886164560
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Over the door hooks adjust to accommodate varying door sizes
  • Store up to 36 pairs of shoes
  • Unique metal and mesh design combines durability and functionality
  • Mesh-lined back prevents shoes from falling while protecting door from scuffs
  • Epoxy coated frame provides structure and stability
  • 12-tier

Includes:

  • Rack
  • Tools

Model: 6037-7037-GM

Assembly Required: Yes

Dimensions: 21.6 Inch x 7.5 Inch x 69.0 Inch