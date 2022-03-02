Hover to Zoom
Whitmor Over-The-Door Hanging Shoe Rack - Gunmetal
1 ctUPC: 0003886164560
- Over the door hooks adjust to accommodate varying door sizes
- Store up to 36 pairs of shoes
- Unique metal and mesh design combines durability and functionality
- Mesh-lined back prevents shoes from falling while protecting door from scuffs
- Epoxy coated frame provides structure and stability
- 12-tier
Includes:
- Rack
- Tools
Model: 6037-7037-GM
Assembly Required: Yes
Dimensions: 21.6 Inch x 7.5 Inch x 69.0 Inch