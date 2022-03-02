This easy to assemble Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer from Whitmor's Supreme Garment Care Collection has 24 clear vinyl pockets to store and protect up to twelve pairs of shoes. Instantly declutter your closet or bedroom while also saving your shoes from unwanted damage. This shoe organizer is a snap to assemble using the provided hooks and hangs conveniently over standard size doors. Whitmor’s Supreme Garment Care Collection consists of products made from, heavy-duty fabrics and vinyl, reinforced stitching and heavy-duty easy-pull zippers.

Neatly stores and organizes 12 pairs of shoes without taking up any additional floor space

Use for additional storage space and organization of small items like shoes, folded umbrella, chargers, pens, sticky notes, makeup toys, shampoo, lingerie, socks, clothes and more

Fits over most standard interior doors

Made to last, with strong yet breathable fabric and reinforced seams for additional strength and support

Perfect for organizing bedrooms, closets, laundry room, playroom, college dorms

Includes: Includes door brackets

Dimensions: 19 Inch x 64 Inch

Model: 6046-13