Whitmor Resin Shoe Rack - White
1 ctUPC: 0003886108550
Whitmor's 4 Tier Shoe Rack is made with a durable white resin frame and requires no tools to assemble. It fits up to 20 pairs of shoes and is a perfect small space storage solution. It fits under most hanging clothes and is perfect in your closet, office or dorm room. Perfect for open living spaces like a garage or entryway. Easy to care for, just wipe with a clean damp cloth to keep it looking as good as new for years to come.
- Vertical, compact design fits perfectly in the closet under hanging clothes
- Perfect for closets, entryway or garage
- Constructed of durable white resin and epoxy coated steel
- Perfect small space solution for apartments and dorm rooms
- Dimensions: 9 inches length x 35.75 inches width x 18.75 inches height