Whitmor's 4 Tier Shoe Rack is made with a durable white resin frame and requires no tools to assemble. It fits up to 20 pairs of shoes and is a perfect small space storage solution. It fits under most hanging clothes and is perfect in your closet, office or dorm room. Perfect for open living spaces like a garage or entryway. Easy to care for, just wipe with a clean damp cloth to keep it looking as good as new for years to come.

Vertical, compact design fits perfectly in the closet under hanging clothes

Perfect for closets, entryway or garage

Constructed of durable white resin and epoxy coated steel

Perfect small space solution for apartments and dorm rooms

Dimensions: 9 inches length x 35.75 inches width x 18.75 inches height