The Whitmor Spacemaker 6-Tier Shelves provide freestanding lightweight storage for many of your belongings. Remove one layer to fit larger accessories. Easy assembly with no tools required.

Freestanding lightweight design provides multifunctional storage for shoes, folded garments, and accessories

Store shoes, purses, and accessories in your entryway, closet, garage or mudroom

Remove one layer to fit boots, high heels, bags or other larger accessories

Made of a durable steel frame, heavy-duty plastic connectors, and PPNW fabric shelves

Easy to care for, just wipe with a clean damp cloth to keep it looking as good as new for years to come

Dimensions: 11.375 inches length x 34 inches width x 42 inches height