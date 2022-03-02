Hover to Zoom
Whitmor Spacemaker 6 Tier Shelves
1 ctUPC: 0003886165531
Product Details
The Whitmor Spacemaker 6-Tier Shelves provide freestanding lightweight storage for many of your belongings. Remove one layer to fit larger accessories. Easy assembly with no tools required.
- Freestanding lightweight design provides multifunctional storage for shoes, folded garments, and accessories
- Store shoes, purses, and accessories in your entryway, closet, garage or mudroom
- Remove one layer to fit boots, high heels, bags or other larger accessories
- Made of a durable steel frame, heavy-duty plastic connectors, and PPNW fabric shelves
- Easy to care for, just wipe with a clean damp cloth to keep it looking as good as new for years to come
- Dimensions: 11.375 inches length x 34 inches width x 42 inches height