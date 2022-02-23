Another Whitney Brothers innovation The top panel of our best selling Play House Cube is a safe sturdy shatterproof plexiglass panel imprinted with a serene sky and clouds scene that invites children inside for a peaceful break and provides easy visibility for supervision Brightens any room environment and satisfies every state requirement for a quiet space in Early Learning environments Large enough for a preschooler or two or a peaceful place for children to curl up with a pillow and blanket All edges are rounded over and sanded smooth for safety Constructed in beautiful durable birch plywood in safe non toxic natural UV finish that won t yellow and withstands rigorous use Features . Satisfies requirement for a quiet space in Early Learning environments. Large enough for two preschoolers. Shatterproof plexiglass panel imprinted with a serene sky scene. Durable plywood construction with UV finish. Rounded edges for safety Specifications . Finish Non toxic Natural UV Finish. Material Birch Plywood. Dimensions 29 W x 30 D x 29 H. Weight 41 lbs