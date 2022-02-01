An innovative retreat for children The unique biophilic design of this play house features safe shatterproof acrylic side walls imprinted with an image of wild flowers in a field that beckons children inside for a peaceful break yet provides easy visibility for adult supervision The bright and cozy interior features large tunnel openings on each end panel for easy access and maximum visibility of children inside Coordinates with all other pieces in our Nature View Room Divider Collection Bring nature indoors and create a quiet space that children will love Satisfies every state requirement for quiet space in Early Learning classrooms Features . Bring nature inside . Coordinates with all other Nature View Collection pieces Specifications . Color Natural UV. Country of Origin USA. Weight 38 lbs