Camnus Modern Living Series comprises of coffee table end table side table and etc The contemporary design showcases simplicity and elegance Camnus Series features a sleek combination of wood and metal The series offers various refreshing colors such as Americano French Oak Grey and more You can never go wrong with these vibrant colors as they blends perfectly well with most home settings All of the furniture in the series are made of high quality particle board and premium quality metal tested for strength and durability The assembly is very simple all the hardware and illustrated instruction manual are provided Wipe clean with clean damped cloth and avoid any harsh chemicals to avoid damaging the finish of the product Pictures are for illustration purpose All decor items are not included in this offer Features . Bring nature inside . Satisfies every state requirement for quiet space in Early Learning classrooms Specifications . Color Natural UV. Country of Origin USA. Dimension 24 x 23 x 23 . Weight 38 lbs