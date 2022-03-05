Just my size indoor greenhouse Perfect as a preschool or kindergarten classroom space for STEM STEAM play housekeeping dramatic play small group reading or other defined activities The design features an open roof and realistic plant images printed on safe shatterproof acrylic panels that dampen noise accommodate social distancing and provide maximum visibility for adult supervision Satisfies every state requirement for a designated quiet space in Early Learning environments and coordinates with all other items in our innovative biophilia inspired Nature View Collection All corners and edges are rounded over and finished smooth for safety Features . Bring nature indoors. Satisfies all state requirements for quiet space in Early Learning environments. Clear acrylic panels for easy adult supervision. Smoothed edges and eased corners with safety. GreenGuard Gold Certified Specifications . Dimension 60 x 60 x 60 . Weight 136 lbs