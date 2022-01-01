Buy the set and save This innovative oasis for children features a unique curved roof made from safe, sturdy, shatterproof plexiglas imprinted with the realistic image of a spreading tree canopy that beckons children inside for a peaceful break yet provides easy visibility for adult supervision. The cozy interior includes a durable, comfy floor pad, two built-in book display shelves on one side panel, viewing cutouts on the opposite panel and tunnel openings on each end panel that provide easy access and maximum visibility of children inside. Bring nature indoors and create a quiet space that children will love

. Curved acrylic roof with tree canopy print. Provides a quiet space for kids to unwind. Built-in book displays and viewing cutouts. Tunnel openings for easy access and visibility. Floor mat provides added comfort. Durable plywood construction with UV finish. Meets requirements for early learning environmentsBirch Plywood.39.50"W x 39"D x 38"H.91 lbs