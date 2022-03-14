Natural Doors Contemporary Refrigerator Just like home Our modern refrigerator is full of delightful character with a unique contemporary design handsome cabinet handles in matte chrome finish realistic printed details and a warm natural finish that will inspire children for hours of imaginative play Top to bottom continuous hinges prevent little fingers from getting pinched Combine with our WB6410 Contemporary Dishwasher WB6420 Contemporary Stove WB6430 Contemporary Sink and WB6450 Contemporary Washer Dryer to create a complete modern kitchen ensemble Need a smaller size for toddlers Check out our Let s Play Toddler housekeeping items Constructed in beautiful durable birch plywood with no visible screws or joinery for a nice finished furniture look Specifications . Finish Natural UV. Country of Origin USA. Weight 46 lbs