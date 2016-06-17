Whole World Botanicals Royal Camu™ Perspective: front
Whole World Botanicals Royal Camu™

140 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0069119500204
Camu-Camu contains more Vitamin C than any other botanical in a potent food form. It is picked, flash frozen & later spray-dried onto maltodextrin & manioc powder to stabilize the high Vitamin C content. Provides powerful immune, anti-oxidant and mood support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
70.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate150g50%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg117%
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Camu Camu . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Purified Water , Lecithin ( Dusted On Capsules ) , Maltodextrin and Manioc , For Spray Drying Purposes .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

