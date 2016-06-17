Whole World Botanicals Royal Camu™
Product Details
Camu-Camu contains more Vitamin C than any other botanical in a potent food form. It is picked, flash frozen & later spray-dried onto maltodextrin & manioc powder to stabilize the high Vitamin C content. Provides powerful immune, anti-oxidant and mood support.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Camu Camu . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Purified Water , Lecithin ( Dusted On Capsules ) , Maltodextrin and Manioc , For Spray Drying Purposes .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
