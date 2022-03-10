Whole World Botanicals Royal Camu Powder Wildcrafted
Product Details
Camu-Camu, a wild Amazonian rainforest fruit. Contains more Vitamin C than any other known botanical in a potent food form. It is picked, flash frozen & later spray-dried onto starch to stabilize the high Vitamin C content. Provides powerful immune, anti-oxidant, lung, mood support, hormone balance and mild pain relief.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Camu-camu Concentrate . Other Ingredients : Corn Maltodextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
