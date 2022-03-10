Hover to Zoom
Whole World Botanicals Royal Desmodium Allergy Lung Support
4 fl ozUPC: 0069119500483
Desmodium adscendens, known as Amor Seco, supports easy breathing. Scientific studies support beneficial effects on histamine levels and respiratory function.
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
Ingredients
Desmodium Adscendens Leaves And Stems Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water . .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
