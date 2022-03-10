Whole World Botanicals Royal Maca® Bone & Hormone Support Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Whole World Botanicals Royal Maca® Bone & Hormone Support

120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0069119500111
Purchase Options

Product Details

Royal Maca® promotes healthy bones by helping to slow bone loss in women without flashes & increase production of new bone by raising tissue level of IGF-1. It also helps reduce all peri-menopausal and menopausal symptoms when taken at optimum dosage for YOU.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3.36g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Royal Maca Root ( 2 : 1 ) Concentrate , Vitamin K2 Mk4 , Vitamin D3 , Horsetail Herb ( Silica Source ) , Boron Amino Acid Complex , Magnesium Glycinate Chelate , Zinc Glycinate Chelate , Selenium ( , from : Maca Root ) , Other Ingredients : ( Capsules ) : Plant Cellulose , Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More