Whole World Botanicals Royal Maca® Bone & Hormone Support
Royal Maca® promotes healthy bones by helping to slow bone loss in women without flashes & increase production of new bone by raising tissue level of IGF-1. It also helps reduce all peri-menopausal and menopausal symptoms when taken at optimum dosage for YOU.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Royal Maca Root ( 2 : 1 ) Concentrate , Vitamin K2 Mk4 , Vitamin D3 , Horsetail Herb ( Silica Source ) , Boron Amino Acid Complex , Magnesium Glycinate Chelate , Zinc Glycinate Chelate , Selenium ( , from : Maca Root ) , Other Ingredients : ( Capsules ) : Plant Cellulose , Purified Water .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More