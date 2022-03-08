Hover to Zoom
Whole World Botanicals Royal Maca® for Peri-Menopause
120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0069119500123
Product Details
Made with Certified Organic Maca Root Concentrate.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate0.52g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
( Capsules ) : Cellulose , Purified Water . , Magnesium Glycinate Chelate , Zinc Glycinate Chelate , Royal Maca Root Concentrate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.