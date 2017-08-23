Hover to Zoom
Whole World Botanicals Royal Maca
600 mg - 120 Veg CapsUPC: 0069119500109
Royal Maca promotes hormone balance in women and men. Supports healthy menstruation. Relieves menopausal symptoms including hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and the "blues" due to menopause.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate79g26%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Maca Root Concentrate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
