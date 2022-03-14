Whole World Botanicals SHE Mood & Hormone Balance
Product Details
SHE is a unique formula designed for girls & women who need 500 mg or less daily of Royal Maca® for hormone balance & need extra adrenal and mood support which Royal Camu® provides. Royal Camu contains potent food-sourced Vitamin C, also providing superior immune support.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Royal Camu ( Camu-camu ) 9 : 1 , Concentrate , Royal Maca ( Organic , Cooked Maca Powder ) 2 : 1 , Concentrate , ( Capsules ) : Cellulose , Purified Water , Certified Organic ( Pacs ) Corn Maltodextrin , Used To Stabilize The High Vitamin C Content In : Camu-camu .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More