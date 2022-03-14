Whole World Botanicals SHE Mood & Hormone Balance Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Whole World Botanicals SHE Mood & Hormone Balance

120 Vegetable CapsulesUPC: 0069119500801
Purchase Options

Product Details

SHE is a unique formula designed for girls & women who need 500 mg or less daily of Royal Maca® for hormone balance & need extra adrenal and mood support which Royal Camu® provides. Royal Camu contains potent food-sourced Vitamin C, also providing superior immune support.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate79g26%
Vitamin C60mg100.6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Royal Camu ( Camu-camu ) 9 : 1 , Concentrate , Royal Maca ( Organic , Cooked Maca Powder ) 2 : 1 , Concentrate , ( Capsules ) : Cellulose , Purified Water , Certified Organic ( Pacs ) Corn Maltodextrin , Used To Stabilize The High Vitamin C Content In : Camu-camu .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More