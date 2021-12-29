Wholesome Harvest 9-Grain & Seed Loaf Perspective: front
Wholesome Harvest 9-Grain & Seed Loaf

24 ozUPC: 0003967787315
  • 9 grains & seeds
  • 8 grams of whole grain

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Flax Seeds, Sugar, Corn Flour, Oat Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil or Soybean Oil), Barley Flour, Rye Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Honey, Sesame Seeds, Vinegar, Cultured Wheat Starch, Spices, Malted Barley Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

