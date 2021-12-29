Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Flax Seeds, Sugar, Corn Flour, Oat Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil or Soybean Oil), Barley Flour, Rye Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Honey, Sesame Seeds, Vinegar, Cultured Wheat Starch, Spices, Malted Barley Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More