Wholesome Harvest Everything Sandwich Bread
Product Details
The same great everything bagel flavor in a sandwich bread. Bread is enrobed and topped with everything spice. Sliced, thaw and sell loaf is perfect for making your favorite deli sandwich.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Rolled Oats, Cracked Rye, Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil or Soybean Oil), Sesame Seeds, Contains 2% or Less of Each of: Dehydrated Toasted Onions, Yeast, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Cultured Wheat Flour, Vinegar, Dried Dill.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
