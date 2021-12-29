Wholesome Harvest Everything Sandwich Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Wholesome Harvest Everything Sandwich Bread

24 ozUPC: 0003967787398
Purchase Options

Product Details

The same great everything bagel flavor in a sandwich bread. Bread is enrobed and topped with everything spice. Sliced, thaw and sell loaf is perfect for making your favorite deli sandwich.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.2mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Rolled Oats, Cracked Rye, Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil or Soybean Oil), Sesame Seeds, Contains 2% or Less of Each of: Dehydrated Toasted Onions, Yeast, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Cultured Wheat Flour, Vinegar, Dried Dill.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More