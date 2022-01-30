Wholesome™ Organic Golden Cake Mix
Product Details
When you bake from scratch, you select only the finest ingredients – and nothing else. So do we. After years of bringing you our very best ingredients, we are proud to share our new scratch-quality baking mix. We start with those same high-quality sweeteners you love so much. Thoughtfully crafted with organic cake flour from American farms, organic fair trade honey and cane sugar.
- Fair Trade certified
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Signature Wheat Flour Blend (Organic Whole Wheat and Cake Flours), Organic Cane Sugar (Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA 40% Fair Trade Certified Ingredients), Organic Honey (Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA 40% Fair Trade Certified Ingredients), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More