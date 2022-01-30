Wholesome™ Organic Golden Cake Mix Perspective: front
Wholesome™ Organic Golden Cake Mix Perspective: left
Wholesome™ Organic Golden Cake Mix Perspective: right
Wholesome™ Organic Golden Cake Mix

16 ozUPC: 0001251160400
Product Details

When you bake from scratch, you select only the finest ingredients – and nothing else. So do we. After years of bringing you our very best ingredients, we are proud to share our new scratch-quality baking mix. We start with those same high-quality sweeteners you love so much. Thoughtfully crafted with organic cake flour from American farms, organic fair trade honey and cane sugar.

  • Fair Trade certified
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size43grm
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate37g13%
Protein2g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Signature Wheat Flour Blend (Organic Whole Wheat and Cake Flours), Organic Cane Sugar (Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA 40% Fair Trade Certified Ingredients), Organic Honey (Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA 40% Fair Trade Certified Ingredients), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible