Wholesome! Organic Lite Pancake Syrup

20 fl ozUPC: 0001251145125
We cut the sugar and calories in half to create our delicious Organic Lite Pancake Syrup. Perfect on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal and french toast.

Perfect on pancakes, waffles, crepes, French toast, or drizzled over oatmeal and now with half the calories! With all natural ingredients, this is a delicious organic syrup you can feel good about using and giving your family. So go ahead and pour a little joy to start the day.

Wholesome! is the first to make a delicious Organic Lite Pancake Syrup using organic sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup. We also eliminated the preservatives and other ingredients we can't pronounce to create a rich, decadent syrup your whole family will enjoy. Kids love the great taste and moms love the clean ingredient statement.

  • 50% Fewer Calories than Wholesome Pancake Syrup
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • Naturally Vegan
  • USDA Organic
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium24mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar30g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Invert Sugar Cane Syrup , Water , Contains : 2% Or Less Of : Natural Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Organic Caramel Color , Salt , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
