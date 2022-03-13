We cut the sugar and calories in half to create our delicious Organic Lite Pancake Syrup. Perfect on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal and french toast.

Organic Lite Pancake Syrup

Perfect on pancakes, waffles, crepes, French toast, or drizzled over oatmeal and now with half the calories! With all natural ingredients, this is a delicious organic syrup you can feel good about using and giving your family. So go ahead and pour a little joy to start the day.

Wholesome! is the first to make a delicious Organic Lite Pancake Syrup using organic sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup. We also eliminated the preservatives and other ingredients we can't pronounce to create a rich, decadent syrup your whole family will enjoy. Kids love the great taste and moms love the clean ingredient statement.