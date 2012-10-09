Hover to Zoom
Wholesome Organic Zero Sugar Sweetener
12 ozUPC: 0001251134711
Product Details
Zero is produced from all natural erythritol, a naturally occurring sugar found in our bodies, fruits and fermented foods. It has a clean sweetness, is tooth-friendly, and is an ideal replacement for artificial sweeteners. Zero is perfect in beverages or desserts where you prefer a delightfully mild rather than intense sweetness.
Care for You. Care for Our Planet.
- New Look - Same Great Taste!
- Live Sweetly™
- Great for Beverages & Baking
- Non-GMO Verified
- Gluten Free
- Zero Glycemic Index
- Calorie Free
- Naturally Vegan
- Kosher Certified
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Erythritol
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.